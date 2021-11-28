See more of the story
Niners running back Elijah Mitchell found plenty of holes in the Vikings defense Sunday.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
This is a 2021 photo of Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the 49ers active roster as of Day, May 20, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

DEEBO SAMUEL

49ers receiver

Yes, he is a receiver, but he did most of his damage Sunday out of the backfield. He took six carries for 66 yards, including a 49-yarder, and scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving with a groin injury. His five rushing TDs this season are the most for a receiver since the AFL/NFL merger.

This is a 2021 photo of Elijah Mitchell of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the 49ers active roster as of Day, May 12, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

ELIJAH MITCHELL

49ers running back

It was not a surprise that San Francisco was able to gash the Vikings on the ground. Back from an injury, Mitchell took the most advantage with 27 carries and 133 of his team's 208 rushing yards. While Samuel, a receiver, had one catch, Mitchell had five on six targets.

This is a 2021 photo of Kene Nwangwu of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Thursday, May 13, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

KENE NWANGWU

Vikings kick returner

For the second time in four weeks, the rookie returned a kickoff for a touchdown, this one a 99-yarder to go with his 98-yarder against the Ravens. He's the first NFL player since the Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson in 2015 to have two kick return TDs in a season.