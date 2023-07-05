Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has one year of college eligibility if he officially returns to the U to wrestle, Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle said in a statement Wednesday.

Steveson retired from amateur wrestling and started training with WWE in 2022, after winning his second NCAA title in the heavyweight division that March. But Coyle expressed excitement about the possibility of the former Gophers All-American rejoining the team if he decides to use his final year of eligibility.

"Gable is a generational talent and one of the most accomplished athletes — regardless of sport — in school and state history," Coyle said in the statement. "He is an Olympic gold medalist, a two-time NCAA champion, a three-time Big Ten champion, and we are excited about the opportunity of him returning to Minnesota for one final season."

A FloWrestling report last month said Steveson "confirmed ... that he wants to return to NCAA competition next year." The report said Steveson "still has to sort out scheduling details with the WWE before his return is official, but if all goes according to plan, he will be back on the NCAA mat next season."

In early June, Steveson earned a Team USA spot for the World Championships for the first time after winning a best-of-three match competition at Final X in Newark, N.J.

Steveson and former Gophers wrestler Patrick Smith will represent the U.S. senior national team Sept. 16-24 at the 2023 World Championships in Serbia.

In April at the U.S. Open, Steveson also made a surprising appearance to dominate the competition. He outscored opponents 44-1, which included beating two-time world championship medalist Nick Gwiazdowski.

"[Steveson], the two-time Hodge Trophy winner and Big Ten Medal of Honor recipient, is the most entertaining athlete in collegiate sports," Coyle's statement added, "and we are thrilled about the possibility of being able to watch him compete once again as a Gopher."