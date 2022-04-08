Introduction: Randy Johnson joins host Michael Rand from Boston, where he covered the Gophers' season-ending 5-1 loss to Minnesota State-Mankato in Thursday's Frozen Four semifinals. It was a butt-kicking for most of the game, as Gophers coach Bob Motzko said, and it showed just how good these Mavericks are heading into Saturday's title game vs. Denver. For the Gophers, it was a season of overachieving to a degree. What comes next will be interesting.

8:00: Rand takes one more look at the Twins pitching staff, a highly volatile group considering there are numerous questions in both the rotation and the bullpen as the season begins Friday. Who is going to get the final nine outs of games with Taylor Rogers gone, let alone the first 18 in a rotation with a lot of candidates but few sure things? Plus the Wolves are locked into the play-in round now — a fate that was a goal at the start of the year but now feels more like a punishment given how well they have played.

14:00: Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins the show in advance of Friday's game against St. Louis. The Wild is a combined 0-4 against Nashville and the Blues this year. With three games left against those potential playoff opponents among its final 13 games, the Wild has some work to do.

30:00: An ode to Tiger Woods.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports