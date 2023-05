Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

Bo Bichette, Blue Jays

Two hits, including a 424-foot two-run homer that provided the game-winning margin

BY THE NUMBERS

10 Losses by the Twins in the first game of their 17 series thus far, including six in a row

0 Home runs by the Twins, ending their 11-game streak with at least one

0 Times reaching base by Byron Buxton, ending his 24-game streak with a hit, walk or hit by pitch

1 Extra-base hit by the Twins, the 12th time this season they have had one or zero