Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

IMPACT PLAYER

Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn

Bridges, who has thrived in his new role with the Nets, was a constant thorn for the Wolves with 34 points.

BY THE NUMBERS

21 Wolves' second-chance points.

11 Free-throw misses for the Wolves.

2 Wolves' threes in the second half.