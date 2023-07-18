Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Aquatennial

Minneapolis' biggest summer festival along the Mississippi River begins with the Torchlight Parade with floats and marching bands Wednesday and ends with a fireworks show Saturday. In between, events range from a blood drive to a water ski show and from live music to movies. (Wed.-Sat. Visit aquatennial.com for times and locations.)

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'

Bring the popcorn and a blanket and enjoy the dazzling visuals under the stars as the titular tabby heads off on another adventure and learns that he has gone through eight of his nine lives. (8:45 p.m. Fri. Corcoran Park, 3334 20th Av. S., Mpls. mplsparks.org)

St. Croix Riverfest

It's a party with a purpose born out of the Wild Rivers Conservancy's River River Awareness Week. Events include a boat cruise, community band concert, make and take crafts, foraging walk, Native American celebration and more. (Begins 9:30 a.m. Wed., 11 a.m. Thu., 10 a.m. Fri.-Sat. Check stcroixriverfest.org for locations.)

Read with an animal

Entice young reluctant readers with the added bonus of cuddly critters. Kids entering grades 1-2 can practice reading with certified therapy animals. (10-11:30 a.m. Thu. Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Av. S., Bloomington. hclib.bibliocommons.com)

Fillebrown House

Take an architectural throwback self-guided tour of the 1879 lakeside cottage. Refreshments will be served on the porch. (10 a.m.-noon Fri. 4735 Lake Av., White Bear Lake. whitebearhistory.org)

'Anne of Green Gables'

Adapted from the novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery, siblings seek to adopt an orphan boy to help them run their farm, but instead wind up with a imaginative redheaded female. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Highlands Park, 6975 Idsen Av. S., Cottage Grove. locallygrowntheatre.org)

Joyce Sidman

The Newbery honor-winning local author presents "We Are Branches." The poetry book is a celebration of changes in nature. (2 p.m. Sat. The Thinking Spot, 3311 County Rd. 101, Wayzata. thethinkingspot.us)

Pilates for the People

Open to all levels, there's no excuse to not get up and move during this workout with breath work and gentle stretches. ZE Moves leads a 45-minute mat class at the St. Paul Farmers Market. (10:15-11 a.m. Saturdays. 290 E. 5th St., St. Paul. eventbrite.com)

Buckhorn days

Enjoy a full day of festival fun with a classic car show, medallion hunt and kid zone. The Orono Lion's Club will host dog races and there will be live music by local bands. (1-11 p.m. Sat. Nelson Lakeside Park, 1860 Symes St., Long Lake. longlakeareachamber.com)

