Minnesota United's Franco Fragapane's tying goal in second-half stoppage on an assist from goalkeeper Dayne St. Cloud deserved a leap into the Wonderwall. And so he did in a 1-1 draw with New England that felt like a win.

Trailing all night after New England star Carles Gil scored a 38th-minute goal, the Loons pushed everyone forward – including their keeper – and pulled out the one point for the tie on essentially the game's final kick.

Carles Gil and Loons star Emanuel Reynoso both wear that role's "No. 10" jersey, but it was Carles Gil with an assist from his brother Nacho who scored the game's first goal.

Not that Reynoso and the Loons didn't have their chances, particularly in a second half when they pushed forward desperately and applied pressure seeking the tying goal that never came.

The Loons are now 3-3-9 at home with nine games remaining and 6-6-2 on the road. The Loons play three of next four games at home, starting Saturday.

Only Orlando has won more home games (seven) and only Real Salt Lake has won as many.

Loons leading goal scorer Bongokuhle Hlongwane returned from a knee injury and to the starting 11 after he missed the last three games.

Recently acquired striker Teemu Pukki scored in each of his last two games after he gone eight consecutive games without a goal.

But he was absent on Saturday, gone to Europe to play for his Finland national team in important 2024 UEFA Euro qualifying games.

Hlongwane started and played into the second half. He had two prime chances after halftime, when the Loons pressed forward and increasingly applied pressure.

But both headers he aimed at goal went wide. In the 70th minute, Hlongwane freed himself in the 18-yard box and directed a ball at goal, but Revs keeper Earl Edwards Jr. came out and redirected the bounding ball which defender Omar Gonzalez cleared from danger.

Not long after, Loons midfielder Jan Gregus one-touch strike from 18 yards out glanced off the crossbar and deflected into the Wonderwall.

Heath plugged in usual second-half sub Mender Garcia in Pukki's place while Hlongwane went back to his right-side attacking position. That moved Dotson back to a left-side attacking role.

Garcia's start was his first since a 4-1 home loss to Austin FC on July 8.

Newcomer Ethan Bristow entered the starting 11 at left back where Rosales has played recently before he went to play for his Honduras national team.