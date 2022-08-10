Four pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as the St. Paul Saints defeated the Columbus Clippers 2-0 Wednesday at CHS Field, the Saints' second shutout in four games after recording none in their first 102 games of the season.

Starting pitcher Dereck Rodriguez allowed two hits in three innings and was followed by no-hit relief from Ronny Henriquez, Evan Sisk and Brad Peacock. Sisk struck out all three batters he faced. Peacock recorded his eighth save of the season and first with the Saints.

John Andreoli hit a solo home run and Caleb Hamilton drew a bases-loaded walk to account for the Saints' runs.

Columbus, the highest-scoring team in the International League, had its eight-game winning streak end.

The two hits allowed were tied for the second fewest allowed in a nine-inning shutout in Saints franchise history. They had a one-hit shutout on May 28, 2021, at the Iowa Cubs.