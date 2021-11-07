Fuller's four best early games in college basketball

Tuesday

Duke vs. Kentucky: Featured game in the Champions Classic on the opening night of college hoops gives Coach K the opportunity to begin his final season with a statement.

Kansas vs. Michigan State: Another Champions Classic matchup of Hall of Fame coaches, but Tom Izzo's Spartans were left out of the preseason top 25 for the first time since 2011.

Friday

Villanova at UCLA: The Bruins might be the most talented team in the country, but they will need to back up their No. 2 preseason ranking with a tough early test.

Saturday

Texas at Gonzaga: The first opportunity to shine on the big national stage for freshman sensation and Minnesota native Chet Holmgren, who is a headlining talent for the top-ranked Zags.