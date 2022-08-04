OMAHA – Clay Dungan had a three-run triple and Brent Rooker, the former Twins outfielder, hit a two-run homer to lead the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 9-3 victory over the St. Paul Saints on Thursday night.

Dungan's triple came in a five-run third inning. Rooker's blast made it 7-0 in the fourth. Rooker had nine homers for the Twins last season in 58 games.

This was Rooker's first game with the Storm Chasers since being traded to the Kansas City Royals organization. He was 2-for-2 with three RBI.

The Saints scored on homers by Elliot Soto and Caleb Hamilton and Nash Knight's RBI single.

Jordan Balazovic worked a scoreless first two innings for the Saints, but the first five batters reached base on him in the third.

He took the loss, giving up five runs on six hits. He struck out four, walked two.