The Wild has at least six more cuts to make to get its roster ready for the season, but not everyone left in training camp vying to stick around are recent draft picks.

Some are like Brandon Duhaime, a prospect turned pro who's been suiting up in the minors and is making a case to finally crack the Wild's lineup.

"It definitely would be very exciting," Duhaime said. "You grow up your whole life wanting to play in the NHL and make the team out of camp like that. It would just be really special."

Duhaime is competing alongside the likes of Adam Beckman, Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi, and what he has that these players don't is ample experience as a professional.

After getting drafted in the fourth round by the Wild in 2016, Duhaime played three seasons at Providence College before moving on to the American Hockey League. Last season, his second with Iowa, he had six goals and three assists in 24 games. Duhaime signed a two-year contract with the Wild in July that's a two-way deal this season and a one-way the next.

"You play two years in Iowa, and you kind of develop that pro game and see what it takes to get to the next level watching the NHL games and working with the staff," Duhaime said. "So, I think they did a really good job of telling me the expectations that they have for me here. I'm just trying to do my best to do that."

What Duhaime is trying to show Wild brass is a north-south style: quick decision-making and an aggressive forecheck. He also played on the penalty kill in Iowa and can bring a physical element to the ice, which he demonstrated in last Thursday's preseason game at Colorado when he fought Dennis Gilbert in the Wild's 6-4 loss.

These two teams will meet again in the preseason Monday when the Wild hosts the Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center.

"That's what he brings to the table," coach Dean Evason said. "You get excited when guys bring what they're going to bring to us. That's what he's going to bring. That's his game. That grit level, finishing checks, and if push comes to shove, he's able to stand up for not only himself but his teammates. That was a really good sign."

Familiar faces

A few Jon Merrill Wild jerseys greeted Merrill during the warmup skate at Thursday's game.

Three of Merrill's daughters lined up along the boards ahead of the Wild taking on the Avalanche. Colorado is where Merrill and his family have settled.

"It's so special for me to have them watch me play and just to be a part of my career and hopefully remember it for the rest of their lives," said Merrill, who also has a 7-month-old daughter. "It's really special for me."

In Minnesota, Merrill is getting familiar with the Wild after signing a one-year, $850,000 contract and he's jostling for a spot in the starting six on defense. Merrill, Dmitry Kulikov and Jordie Benn have been sharing duties on the third pairing.

"I've kind of been in that role for a while now, coming in and out of the lineup and fighting for jobs," said Merrill, a left shot who can play both sides. "I think when you put your individual goals aside and you just look at team success and whatever's best for the team and you come to work every day and just put your best foot forward and whatever's right for the team you're willing to do, that's the mentality that the three of us have and everyone on this team.

"We're willing to do whatever it takes to have team success. So, we're going to continue to compete and work hard and the best man will play."

Tape to tape

The power play remains a focus for the Wild in camp, but the team did score twice with the man advantage last game against Colorado despite also surrendering a shorthanded goal.

Mats Zuccarello was the architect for both goals, setting up Ryan Hartman and Kevin Fiala.

"Zuccy's just a natural passer to anybody," Evason said.