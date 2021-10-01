Ryan Hartman isn't just lining up at center ice for the Wild.

He also tends to end up in the middle of the action, whether it be a scoring chance, penalty kill or confrontation with the other team — like he was Thursday in a 6-4 preseason loss at Colorado.

Not only did Hartman appear in all situations for the Wild, including the power play where he scored, but he was also involved in a dust-up with the Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog that resulted in both players receiving 10-minute misconducts.

"He likes to stir it up," coach Dean Evason said. "He likes to get in there. So, what better person to play against top lines than him."

After switching from wing to center last season and thriving in his new role, Hartman is back at center in training camp, an assignment that sure seems to suit the rugged forward.

"It's kind of fit me well," Hartman said. "I've enjoyed it. Sometimes you go through a shift as a winger and you're standing on your point and you go through a minute or minute and a half and where you have no impact on the play or the puck. As a center, you're there."

The 27-year-old is playing between wingers Marcus Foligno and Jordan Greenway, a spot vacated by Joel Eriksson Ek after Eriksson Ek was promoted to the Kirill Kaprizov/Mats Zuccarello line. Evason wanted to fill that opening with a gritty, defensive-minded player. Cue Hartman.

"He hits," Foligno said. "He's physical. So, I think he fits right in. He's probably the best guy to replace Ekker when it comes to that. He'll be a really good addition."

Despite the personnel change, the line's objective remains the same: shut down the other team's premier players.

Hartman has experience at doing that, particularly on the penalty kill, but he'll also try to spend less time in the Wild's zone by applying pressure at the other end of the rink. The right shot chipped in seven goals last season, recording 22 points in 51 games, and he's also practiced with the power play in camp.

That's where he contributed in Thursday's game, burying a one-timer in the first period.

"I feel comfortable," said Hartman, a first-round pick in 2013 by Chicago who had 19 goals his rookie season in 2016-17. "In juniors, I was relied on to be a goal scorer and play on the power play. I know where to be, and I know those positions."

A free-agent pickup in 2019, Hartman started with the Wild lower in the lineup. Now, he's at the outset of a new three-year, $5.1 million contract and very much in the thick of things.

"Everyone's trying to prove themselves every day no matter where you are," Hartman said. "I'm trying to take full advantage of these opportunities to be relied on and play those type of minutes. I'm ready to do that."

Strong impression

Adam Beckman continued to impress, scoring his third goal of the preseason against the Avalanche to put the Wild ahead 3-2 in the second period.

"On our board, we have our thought process," Evason said. "He might not have been there, [but] now here's there. So, good for him and we hope he continues to do that."

Beckman wasn't initially supposed to play Thursday, subbing into the lineup for Greenway, but he used the unexpected game to bolster his case for a roster spot. And it's not just his scoring ability that's standing out to the Wild.

"He's not intimidated by the situation, by the environment," Evason said. "He's very vocal on the bench. He's engaged."

Roster cuts

The Wild made five more cuts, getting its camp roster to 29.

Defensemen Kevin Czuczman, Joe Hicketts and Dakota Mermis and forward Mason Shaw were sent to Iowa in the American Hockey League, while defenseman Fedor Gordeev was assigned to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

TV schedule

Bally Sports North will televise the Wild's three home preseason games next week and 69 regular-season contests, starting with the Oct. 16 game at Los Angeles.

Preseason coverage begins Monday against Colorado and can be streamed on the Bally Sports App.

Etc.

Greenway returned to practice Friday after he was sick Thursday and scratched from the preseason game.