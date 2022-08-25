Forward Phil Kessel signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million with the Vegas Golden Knights, the team announced.

Last season he played for Arizona and led the Coyotes with 44 assists, his highest total since the 2018-19 season in Pittsburgh.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017), Kessel has 956 points (399 goals, 557 assists) in 1,204 career NHL games. He ranks eighth among all players who appeared in 2021-22 in career games played and 10th in career points. He is one goal shy of becoming the 13th American-born player to score 400 NHL goals.

The 34-year-old has spent 16 seasons in the NHL with the Boston Bruins (2006-09), Toronto Maple Leafs (2009-15), Penguins (2015-19) and Coyotes (2019-22).

Kessel, a native of Madison, Wis., was drafted by Boston in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2006 NHL draft after one season with the Gophers.