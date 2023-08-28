Former Democratic Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen started a new job as the University of Minnesota's chief lobbyist on Monday, less than a year after leaving public office. The role will pay her $250,000 per year.

The U shared López Franzen's salary with the Star Tribune on Monday in response to a public records request. The former DFL Senate leader is now the U's executive director of government and community relations.

"I am eager to advocate on behalf of the University of Minnesota," López Franzen said earlier this month in a news release about her hiring. "Its research focus and land grant mission are significant assets to our state, and I am humbled by this opportunity to contribute to this great institution."

López Franzen did not respond to a request for comment. Her salary was first reported by the Minnesota Reformer.

She served three terms in the Legislature before deciding not to run for re-election last year. As Senate minority leader, López Franzen earned up to $67,550.

State lawmakers who've quickly transitioned from public official to paid lobbyist have come under scrutiny over the years. Critics say the transition can give organizations special access to elected officials and a better chance at influencing legislation.

The Minnesota House prohibits its members from registering as lobbyists "within one year from the date they leave office." It's unclear how the House would enforce such a rule against former members, however.

In addition to her quarter-million-dollar salary, López Franzen will also receive the "same standard benefits and retirement contributions as all other members in the Professional and Administrative (P&A) employee classification," according to the U.

Interim U President Jeff Ettinger praised López Franzen as a "knowledgeable and dynamic leader" in a statement announcing her hiring. By comparison, Ettinger is being paid $400,000 for his anticipated one-year tenure.

"Her meaningful experience in the legislative process, as well as the respect she's earned from a broad array of state, federal and local officials, will make her an outstanding leader for our government relations work," Ettinger said. "Under Melisa's expert leadership, we will build a balanced, effective government relations team to continue advocating for the University of Minnesota and advancing the work we do every day to serve Minnesotans."