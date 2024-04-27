Boxer Caleb Truax of Osseo has announced his retirement at age 40.

"All good things must come to an end, and now I'd like to officially announce my retirement from boxing," Truax said in a video posted on social media Wednesday. "It's been a fantastic 16½ years as a professional boxer,"

Truax went 31-6-2 in his career, earning an IBF super middleweight belt in December 2017 when he beat James DeGale via majority decision. DeGale reclaimed the belt four months later in a unanimous decision.

Truax last fought last June, losing a unanimous decision to Burley Brooks at the Minneapolis Armory.

Truax said he would become a real estate agent. "I'm very excited to get paid without getting punched in the face," he said.

Carleton's Young retiring

Carleton athletic director Gerald Young announced Friday he is retiring effective July 1 after 14 years on the job.

Heidi Jaynes will take over as AD. She has been associate athletic director and senior woman administrator for the Northfield school.

"Gerald Young has contributed so much to Carleton athletics and to the Carleton community during his 32-year career as a Knight," Carleton President Alison Byerly said in a statement. "As athletic director, he was a strong advocate for the benefits that athletic participation, teamwork, and leadership can have on the educational experience. As a college citizen, his experience made him a valued voice in many important discussions. I am personally grateful for his leadership, dedication, and support."

Young came to Carleton in 1992 and served as an assistant football coach for 17 seasons and as an assistant softball coach for 10. He also worked with the men's and women's track and field programs. He was promoted to associated AD in 2001 and took over as athletic director when Leon Lunder retired in 2010.

"Having the opportunity to serve Carleton students and coaches for the past 32 years — 14 of them as athletic director — has been a blessing and a great honor," Young said in a statement. "I have cherished working at an institution that truly values the student experience through sport and activity, and I'm looking forward to watching future Carleton athletics successes with a great sense of 'Knight' pride."

Etc.

• Gophers senior Ben Warian shot 1-under-par 69 and sits in fourth place after the first day of the Big Ten men's golf championships Friday in Columbus, Ohio. Warian had four birdies and is two shots behind leader August Meekhof of Michigan State. The Gophers finished the first round in ninth place at 13-over 293, 13 strokes behind leader Northwestern.

• Gophers junior Shelby Frank won the women's discus throw at the Drake Relays in Des Moines at 191 feet, 5 inches. It's her fourth discus title of the outdoor season. Teammate Erin Reidy won the 1,500 at 4:16.53, her second 1,500 title of the week.

• Penn State rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Gophers baseball team in State College, Pa.Jake Perry was 3-for-4 for the Gophers (18-19, 4-9 Big Ten), who led 3-0 after three innings.