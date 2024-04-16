Buckle up for a fresh new food truck. Hodgepodge will open at Fridley's Forgotten Star Brewing Co. in May, a collaboration between the brewery and the women-owned food website Fit Foodie Finds. Founded in 2010 by Lee Funke, the onetime food blog has blossomed into a major player in the food world and is ready to prepare their recipes for the outside world.

The mobile kitchen will balance indulgence with a healthy eating mindset. There will be a variety of flavors and dishes available, from mains and shareables to soft serve ice cream.

"Our recipes have lived online for the past 14 years, and we're so thrilled to be bringing them to our own community through Hodgepodge. For the first time ever, our food will be able to be enjoyed outside of home kitchens, and we're honored to be alongside Forgotten Star in this ride," Emily Richter, editor in chief of Fit Foodie Finds, said in a statement.

And Andy Risvold, Forgotten Star's president, says the collaboration "opens the door to a variety of opportunities and events." The tasty recipes and fun times will launch just in time for summer, and the brewery will expand its hours accordingly, opening at 11 a.m. daily.

For updates, follow @HodgepodgeEats on Instagram.

Donut Star expanding to Lakeville

More doughnuts are on the way to the south metro as Donut Star expands to Lakeville.

In 2022, the historic and beloved Burnsville doughnut shop got a new owner and pastry chef — and just enough modern upgrades to remind us why those rings of wonder are the real breakfast of champions. Now owner Peter Sebastian, who's also behind Mario's and Estelle in St. Paul, is in expansion mode again. Construction of a second Donut Star is underway at Lakeville Crossing, at 160th Street and Cedar Avenue S. The Lakeville outpost will have plenty of room for parking and seating, Sebastian said, and the menus will be the same at both locations, with a few exceptions. (All doughnuts will be made in Burnsville and delivered fresh each morning.)

Sebastian said he's targeting the second week of June for opening, with possible tastes and previews by National Doughnut Day on June 7. Follow construction progress on Instagram: @thedonutstar. While you're waiting, you can visit the Burnsville original at 2901 E. Cliff Road.

New Lake Elmo restaurant has global flavors

Marma is now open inside the former No Neck Tony's in Lake Elmo. The sleek new spot is the work of chefs Max Basaker and Marcus Clark. On the menu are dishes with flavors from around the globe, including a crispy Bengal chicken sandwich, Thai chili noodles, spaghetti Genovese and rib-eye with chimichurri.

The Pioneer Press reports the space now holds 65 to 70 indoor seats and will serve more on the patio as we continue to rack up the warm days. The restaurant serves dinner Wednesday through Sunday. Marma is at 11127 Stillwater Blvd., marmamn.com.

Kado No Mise gets casual on Mondays

A "Japanese casual" pop-up called Yo Monday Cafe has launched at Kado No Mise. Named for chef Yo Hasegawa, it's a collaboration between Hasegawa and Kado No Mise's chef Shigeyuki Furukawa, for a lineup of udon, soba and donburi specials. The next event, which is for walk-ins only, is on April 29. The North Loop restaurant is at 33 1st Av. N., Mpls., kadonomise.com.

'Tis the season for warm-weather eating

Along with pale legs sprouting from jorts and tulips pushing through the soil, we have other sure signs of spring — including more seasonal restaurant openings. City House, down by the Mississippi River in St. Paul (258 Mill St., cityhousemn.com), opens for the 2024 season on April 26 with live music on Thursdays and new menu items like ceviche, peel-and-eat shrimp and house-made chicken al pastor. There's also a happy hour, new tequila drinks and more mocktails.

Chef Shack pulls its iconic red food truck into Mill City Farmers Market for its 12th season on May 4. Plus, they've parked a truck in downtown Prescott, Wis., to the delight of many road trippers.

Licks Unlimited in Excelsior (31 Water St., licksunlimitedmn.com) is now open for ice cream season. The Minnetonka Drive In (4658 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, minnetonkadrivein.com) and the Drive In Restaurant in Taylors Falls (572 Bench St., taylorsfallsdrivein.com) are both back in action. And the Minneapolis Farmers Market kicks off its full season April 27.

Star Tribune staff writers Sharyn Jackson and Nicole Hvidsten contributed to this story.