Four people were taken to the hospital Saturday for an apparent case of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Rochester hotel.

The Rochester Fire Department was called to the La Quinta Inn & Suites, 4353 Canal Place SE., at 11:20 a.m. after two people reported feeling lethargic after swimming in the pool. When Fire Department crews arrived, they saw a partial evacuation taking place.

After monitors showed highly elevated levels of carbon monoxide, gas utilities were shut off to prevent possible further production of carbon monoxide and large positive pressure fans were used to ventilate the building, according to a Fire Department news release.

Two children and two adults with symptoms of acute carbon monoxide poisoning were taken to the hospital. No reports of their condition were available Saturday afternoon.