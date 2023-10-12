The Twin Cities chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America issued a statement Thursday clarifying its position on the recent attacks by Hamas in Israel after it was widely criticized for an earlier statement.

Hamas militants stormed into Israel last week, massacring hundreds including children and young people who were at a music festival. A statement released Monday by the Twin Cities socialist chapter made no mention of the many Israeli civilians who were killed, instead decrying the violence Palestinians have endured from Israel over the years.

"We strongly condemn attacks on civilians by Hamas," the socialist chapter said in its follow-up statement Thursday. "In our previous statement, we made a conscious choice to center the lives of oppressed people in Palestine; Palestinians have suffered under colonial violence and apartheid for decades. However, not mentioning the mass death and kidnapping of Israeli civilians instead gave the impression that we were unconcerned about the tragic civilian casualties that have occurred as a result of Saturday's attacks. This is not the case."

Minnesota DFL chairman Ken Martin, Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and nine Jewish state legislators issued public statements condemning the Twin Cities socialist chapter's original remarks.

Speaking on WCCO Radio Wednesday morning, Walz called it "unconscionable" for the chapter's initial statement to "not mention a single victim."

"We're talking about murdering innocent children on a peaceful holiday. These [DSA] folks, I don't know them, I obviously don't associate with where they're at, but the idea that you can't just for a moment speak where your heart is at and just condemn it for what it was," Walz said.

In its follow-up statement, the Twin Cities DSA chapter noted that its statements are made by its steering committee and are not "approved by or created in concert with any elected officials or candidates affiliated with our chapter."

The group stood by its criticism of the Israeli government on Thursday, saying its "policy towards Gaza and the West Bank is one of apartheid and collective punishment, and will continue to escalate this conflict."

"We grieve for those who have been killed in Israel and Palestine. We grieve alongside those whose lives have been torn apart by this bitter, ongoing struggle," the chapter said. "The bloodshed of the last few days has been utterly devastating. Our Jewish and our Palestinian friends and family members, both here in the United States and abroad, are faced with astonishing loss and pain."

Staff writer Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.