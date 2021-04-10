Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The boys basketball tournament runs Tuesday through Saturday at Target Center and Williams Arena.

The tournament starts today with 12 quarterfinals in Classes 4A, 3A and 2A. The Class 1A tournament starts on Wednesday. Consolation round games will be played at Concordia University in St. Paul.

Tournament brackets and section results

Here are ways to watch and follow the games:

Semifinals and championship games are on Ch. 45. Here's the link to watch on the web.

Quarterfinals and consolation round games can be purchased and viewed on the web from NSPN. Here's the link to buy and watch.

Live stats for game in progress at Target Center

Live stats for the game in progress at Williams Arena

Game stories and more news: Star Tribune high school web page

Tuesday's schedule:

Class 4A

10 a.m.: Park Center vs. Andover

Noon: Minnetonka vs. Eastview

2 p.m.: Lakeville North vs. Buffalo

4 p.m.: Wayzata vs. White Bear Lake

Class 3A

10 a.m.: Totino Grace vs. St. Francis

Noon: Mankato East vs. Alexandria

2 p.m: Orono vs. Hermantown

4 p.m.: DeLaSalle vs. Stewartville

Class 2A

6 p.m.: Holy Family vs. Eden Valley-Watkins

6 p.m.: Albany vs. Pequot Lake

8 p.m.: Maple River vs. Minnehaha Academy

8 p.m.: Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Class 1A (Wednesday)

11 a.m. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. Nevis

1 p.m.: Cherry vs. Border West (Wheaton/Herman-Norcross/Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley)

3 p.m.: New Life Academy vs. East Grand Forks Sacred Heart

5 p.m.: Spring Grove vs. Mankato Loyola

On Twitter: Jim Paulsen | Ron Haggstrom | David La Vaque | Heather Rule | Joe Gunther | Star Tribune sports | Girls basketball hub