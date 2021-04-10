The boys basketball tournament runs Tuesday through Saturday at Target Center and Williams Arena.
The tournament starts today with 12 quarterfinals in Classes 4A, 3A and 2A. The Class 1A tournament starts on Wednesday. Consolation round games will be played at Concordia University in St. Paul.
Tournament brackets and section results
Here are ways to watch and follow the games:
Semifinals and championship games are on Ch. 45. Here's the link to watch on the web.
Quarterfinals and consolation round games can be purchased and viewed on the web from NSPN. Here's the link to buy and watch.
Live stats for game in progress at Target Center
Live stats for the game in progress at Williams Arena
Game stories and more news: Star Tribune high school web page
Tuesday's schedule:
Class 4A
10 a.m.: Park Center vs. Andover
Noon: Minnetonka vs. Eastview
2 p.m.: Lakeville North vs. Buffalo
4 p.m.: Wayzata vs. White Bear Lake
Class 3A
10 a.m.: Totino Grace vs. St. Francis
Noon: Mankato East vs. Alexandria
2 p.m: Orono vs. Hermantown
4 p.m.: DeLaSalle vs. Stewartville
Class 2A
6 p.m.: Holy Family vs. Eden Valley-Watkins
6 p.m.: Albany vs. Pequot Lake
8 p.m.: Maple River vs. Minnehaha Academy
8 p.m.: Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
Class 1A (Wednesday)
11 a.m. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. Nevis
1 p.m.: Cherry vs. Border West (Wheaton/Herman-Norcross/Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley)
3 p.m.: New Life Academy vs. East Grand Forks Sacred Heart
5 p.m.: Spring Grove vs. Mankato Loyola
On Twitter: Jim Paulsen | Ron Haggstrom | David La Vaque | Heather Rule | Joe Gunther | Star Tribune sports | Girls basketball hub