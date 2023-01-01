Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Nearly three years after the pandemic smothered society and the murder of George Floyd shocked the city to its core, Minneapolis still is emerging from their shadows.

As the city enters 2023, many of its top concerns will shape how government, commerce and urban life exist in a post-COVID world at the epicenter of a racial reckoning over policing and larger questions of justice.

Oh, and there's a city election, too.

Here are five areas to watch:

Policing and crime

As Minneapolis continues to grapple with its efforts to redefine policing, 2023 will see some major developments.

The city and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights are in the late stages of negotiating a settlement after an investigation released in April found the Police Department engaged in a pattern of illegal racial discrimination.

A similar investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice is ongoing. City officials have said they expect both measures to result in court-enforceable requirements for the Police Department.

Meanwhile, new Police Chief Brian O'Hara isn't yet two months into his tenure, and Cedric Alexander — the city's first community safety commissioner — is fewer than six months into his.

Both men have pledged to restore public trust in policing and combat violent crime, which may be ebbing after a surge in recent years.

A new strategy for police accountability could face its first test as well. The City Council recently voted to create a Community Commission on Police Oversight as part of an overhaul of how the city handles complaints against cops by citizens.

Downtown

What will 2023 bring to the downtown of Minnesota's largest city?

First, the pandemic-induced coma of business shutdowns and work-from-home mandates emptied skyways, offices and entertainment venues. Then, as signs of life began to return in 2022, violent crime returned as well, and — perhaps equally important — so did the perception of crime.

What happens to the downtown core isn't just connected to crime, of course, but also the economy. Long-term commercial leases are suspected to have blunted potentially steep drops in commercial real estate values, which have held relatively flat, according to the Minneapolis Assessor's Office. But major office scale-backs and retail closings continue to pepper the news.

The Downtown Council estimates nearly 62% of downtown office workers have returned, while mass transit ridership sits at about half of pre-pandemic levels, according to Metro Transit. Mayor Jacob Frey recently convened a task force to study retail vacancies.

Economic inclusion and rebuilding

There's widespread consensus among city officials and civic leaders that all economic development must be racially, culturally and economically inclusive now.

Putting this ideology into practice will continue to be tested in 2023 as neighborhoods and commercial strips battered by violence after Floyd's murder still bear the scars.

The outlook for East Lake Street, West Broadway in North Minneapolis and George Floyd Square at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue remains unclear.

Skirmishes over environmental, racial and social justice will continue to play out in myriad conflicts that dot the city, from the planned Roof Depot demolition in the East Phillips neighborhood to how to respond to the homeless encampment between U.S. Bank Stadium and Interstate 35W.

Rent control and housing

Minneapolis voters may be asked again to make a choice on rent control in 2023.

Following a task force recommendation of a strict plan similar to one adopted by St. Paul voters — and Frey's vow to veto that particular framework if it reaches his desk — the City Council will take up the issue as soon as January with an eye toward approving something by the summer so it can be placed on the November ballot.

Supporters of rent control include energized activists who are vowing not to settle for half measures, so expect spirited debate.

The current housing economy isn't just pressuring renters. Skyrocketing home sales and resulting property tax bills during a period of inflation continue to raise questions about the basic affordability of the city.

City elections

All of this will happen in a politically charged atmosphere, with each of the 13 seats on the Minneapolis City Council on the ballot in November.

Candidates don't officially file until August, but incumbents and challengers already have begun announcing plans to run. So expect some crowded races.

The council elections — and the dynamics of election-year campaigns — will occur against the backdrop of Frey trying to fill open city staff positions and the implementation of a new "strong mayor" structure adopted by voters in 2021.

In numerous narrow votes this year, Frey enjoyed the support of a majority of the council — but a change of a few seats could flip that.