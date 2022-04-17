Northern Wisconsin firefighters responded to a fully engulfed apartment building Saturday, a total loss that displaced eight tenants.

The Bayfield, Wis., volunteer fire department shared in a statement that firefighters from Washburn and Red Cliff responded to the call for aid shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

By 6 p.m., the fire was controlled. Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation at an emergency room and released.

As for the eight displaced tenants, Bayfield fire shared that businesses stepped up to provide clothing, shelter and food for the victims and those on scene. The Bayfield Inn and Windseeker Rentals are also offering temporary housing.

"Watching the community care for each other was a bright spot in an otherwise dark day," Bayfield fire shared in the statement.

The building, on the northwest corner of Broad St. and Manypenny Ave., was one of the oldest in Bayfield, according to the Bayfield Historical Association.