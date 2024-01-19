Classes and on-campus activities have been called off Friday at St. Louis Park High School after two separate fights involving students and adults at the school on Thursday.

Two adults were arrested and some students and school staff members sustained minor injuries during the skirmishes that broke out at the end of the school day Thursday, a statement on the school district's website says.

The first fight was between two groups of students. Teachers and staff intervened. But the situation escalated when adults who do not work at the high school and knew of the earlier incident got involved in a physical altercation with the students, the school district said.

Police and school staff were able to break up the fight.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fights, and district officials and police will use Friday to investigate and prepare for classes to resume next week.

"As of now, there is no confirmation about the involvement of weapons in either altercation," the district's statement said. "We are actively gathering information and working closely with law enforcement to understand the full scope of these incidents, including whether or not the incidents were racially motivated."

Along with classes, all athletic practices and a home girl's basketball game against rival Benilde-St. Margaret's have been canceled. The building will be closed to students, families and the public, the announcement said.

District officials said more information will be shared with families as they learn more about what happened on Thursday. They also said additional layers of security will be in place when classes resume next week.

