The director of the Feeding Our Future nonprofit and 46 other people have been charged in what federal prosecutors say was a "massive scheme" to defraud the government of more than $250 million meant to feed needy children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news conference in Minneapolis on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger described it as the largest pandemic fraud in the country, and the charges amount to one of the largest federal fraud cases ever brought in Minnesota.

Six indictments were unsealed Tuesday that describe alleged crimes including wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering and bribery. Three others connected to the scheme, charged via felony information, are expected to plead guilty, Luger said.

He described today's wave of indictments as "the first set of charges."

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement that the indictments "underscore the Department of Justice's sustained commitment to combating pandemic fraud and holding accountable those who perpetrate it."

Aimee Bock, executive director of Feeding Our Future, was among those indicted. Feeding Our Future, which acted as a sponsor for sites that received federal dollars to feed kids, was at the center of each indictment produced this month in the continuing investigation. The separate indictments allege schemes of up to $40 million each perpetrated by groups sponsored by Feeding Our Future that falsely claimed to feed millions of children throughout the pandemic.

In all, prosecutors estimated that the co-conspirators were reimbursed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's child nutrition programs for some 125 million meals they did not actually serve.

"Rather than feed children, the defendants took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting program changes to enrich themselves by fraudulently misappropriating millions of dollars in federal child nutrition program funds," one indictment reads.

Co-conspirators are accused of using tens of millions of dollars to fund international travel, buy luxury cars and purchase new homes in Minnesota, Ohio, Kentucky and along the coasts of Kenya and Turkey.

Tuesday's arrests mark the latest high-profile chapter in a federal probe that started more than a year ago and included a sweeping FBI search warrant operation in January that spilled into public view.

According to charges, the scheme exploited changes in the federal child nutrition program that were intended to make sure children in need received adequate nutrition amid the pandemic.

As part of the changes, the USDA allowed for-profit restaurants to participate in the federal food aid program and off-site food distribution to children outside of educational programs. Prosecutors said that state stay-at-home orders and telework policies made it more difficult to oversee the food aid program, rendering it vulnerable to fraud and abuse.

Feeding Our Future was an approved sponsor of the federal child nutrition program, and Bock was responsible for recruiting and supporting federal food aid sites under her organization's sponsorship. Other Feeding Our Future employees have been charged, and the indictments accuse Feeding Our Future of taking bribes and kickbacks from people who wanted to join the fraud scheme.

Bock is indicted alongside employee Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh. Bock and her company recruited individuals and entities to open up more than 200 federal food program sites throughout Minnesota, according to charges.

"The sites fraudulently claimed to be serving meals to thousands of children a day within just days or weeks of being formed and despite having few, if any, staff and little to no experience serving this volume of meals," the indictment reads.

Bock told the Star Tribune earlier this year that she never stole money or saw evidence of fraud among her subcontractors.

The indictment says Feeding Our Future also opened its own federal food aid sites in Minneapolis and Burnsville that allegedly falsely claimed to serve meals to thousands of children a day, seven days a week.

The sites allegedly submitted fake documents claiming to serve children meals at their sites and fake invoices purporting to document their food purchases. Some did purchase and serve small amounts of food but inflated the numbers, the indictment alleges.

The sites also submitted fake attendance rosters listing the name and age of each child they claimed received meals daily. But the lists used fake names — in one instance allegedly culled from a website called www.listofrandomnames.com — and conspirators used a formula to insert a random age between 7 and 17 on the roster spreadsheets. According to one indictment, that would cause different ages to appear next to children's names on each invoice.

Feeding Our Future "dramatically increased" both the number of sites under its sponsorship as well as the amount of federal food aid funds received by the sites from 2019 to 2021, according to charges: In that time, the company went from receiving and disbursing about $3.4 million in federal money to sponsors to nearly $200 million.

In all, the indictment said, Feeding Our Future "fraudulently obtained and disbursed more than $240 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds during the COVID-19 pandemic" and pocketed nearly $18 million in administrative fees in 2021 for sponsoring the sites.

Bock, Eidleh and other Feeding Our Future employees are meanwhile accused of soliciting and taking bribes and kickbacks from individuals and companies sponsored by Bock's organization — setting up what prosecutors described as a "pay-to-play scheme."

Many of the kickbacks were paid in cash or disguised as "consulting fees" paid to shell companies created by Feeding Our Future employees to conceal the true nature of the payments and make them appear legitimate, the indictment alleges.

The 58-page, 60-count indictment charging Bock also includes charges against three men — Salim Ahmed Said, Abdulkadir Nur Salah and Abdirahman Mohamud Ahmed — who run the Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis. They claimed to have served 3.9 million meals to children between April 2020 and November 2021, propped up by fake attendance rosters.

According to charges, Safari received more than $16 million in federal money based on claims that they were feeding needy children. Said and Salah sent much of the money to co-conspirators via shell companies used to launder proceeds. Safari's ownership also paid more than $350,000 in bribes and kickbacks to Bock and Eidleh for sponsorship.

In all, Eidleh is accused of depositing more than $5 million in kickbacks, bribes and other fraud proceeds into bank accounts opened in the name of his shell companies.

Minnesota Department of Education officials began questioning Bock about the sudden boom in sites her organization sponsored in 2020. Feeding Our Future sued the state and claimed the education department was discriminating against a nonprofit that worked with racial minorities after the department halted payments to the nonprofit by early 2021. The FBI's investigation into Feeding Our Future began in May 2021, after state education officials brought information to the bureau.

The nonprofit's three board members voted in February to dissolve the organization in part because its bank accounts had been frozen as part of the federal probe.

Bock accused the Minnesota education department of giving the feds a bogus criminal case to derail her civil lawsuit against the state that was set for trial in April.

According to court documents, the government has seized more than $3.5 million from a Feeding Our Future bank account and more than $185,000 held in Bock's personal bank accounts. Authorities also took $13,462 in cash and a 2013 Porsche Panamera during the Jan. 20 search warrant operation at Bock's home.

Luger said that the government has so far seized $50 million in property tied to the scheme, including 60 bank accounts, 45 parcels of real property, 14 vehicles, jewelry and other items.

Indictments unsealed Tuesday also describe an unnamed food program sponsor referred to only as "Sponsor A." Like Feeding Our Future, the sponsor ballooned from being a small nonprofit before the pandemic to dramatically increasing the number of sites under sponsorship and the amount of federal dollars that came their way. "Sponsor A" grew from receiving and disbursing about $5.6 million in federal money to its sites in 2019 to more than $200 million in 2021.

At least one defendant — Fahad Nur — is accused of fleeing the United States shortly after the January FBI raids. Nur is charged with four others in one indictment that alleged a $25 million fraud scheme. Nur's the Produce LLC was sponsored by Feeding Our Future and took in more than $11 million in federal funds as a vendor and food supplier to sites involved in the program.

Prosecutors say he did not make any significant food-related purchases between initiating food operations around March 2021 through September of that year, yet received $3.5 million for food he claimed to have provided through the program. Days before registering the company with the state of Minnesota, Nur submitted fraudulent invoices to Feeding Our Future claiming to have provided 3,635 gallons of milk and more than 7,000 packed lunches to another co-defendant, the indictment alleges.

