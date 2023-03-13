Ten more people have been charged in the ongoing $250 million federal food aid fraud case involving the nonprofit Feeding Our Future, prosecutors announced Monday.

The additional charges in the case, which was first filed in September, are spread across four new indictments and bring the total of those charged thus far to 60 people in what U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger continued to bill as a still-ongoing criminal probe.

"Our work is not done and we expect to bring more charges in the future," Luger said during a news conference on Monday.

In outlining the new charges, Luger singled out allegations against Kawsar Jama, 41, of Eagan, indicted for her part in an alleged $3.7 million scheme to falsely claim that she served 1.46 million meals to children while under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future between September 2020 and February 2022.

Luger said Jama claimed to operate federal food aid sites in Pelican Rapids, Burnsville and Minneapolis. In the small north-central town of Pelican Rapids, Jama allegedly claimed to serve 2,560 meals daily to needy children. Pelican Rapids' population is just about 2,500.

But, Luger said, Jama instead used phony invoices and none of the children's names on reimbursement forms matched any of the children enrolled in school in that town. Jama allegedly reached out to a friend for help inventing new names as the scheme wore on. Luger added that Jama did not even operate a physical location at which she claimed to be serving the meals.

Jama is charged with five counts of wire fraud and four counts of money laundering. She is accused of using money she received from the Federal Child Nutrition Program on living expenses, real estate and vehicles that included a Tesla Model X and Infiniti QX56 SUV.

On Monday, Luger said the government has now seized about $66.6 million in property "and climbing." He did not provide an updated tally on the total alleged fraud – first estimated at $250 million – but said that it is "growing and it will continue to grow."

Of the 60 people now charged, six have pleaded guilty. Three of the 10 new defendants announced on Monday have meanwhile been charged via felony information. Luger said that those charged in that manner are expected to plead guilty.

The 10 new defendants will have their first court appearances on Monday or Tuesday this week, Luger said, at which time determinations will be made on whether any of them will be detained.

This is a developing story. Check back to startribune.com for more information.