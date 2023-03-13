The U.S. Attorney's office announced the first charges in September in the Feeding Our Future case. Prosecutors say the more than $250 million fraud scheme is the largest pandemic-related fraud in the country and one of the largest federal fraud cases ever brought in Minnesota.

Prosecutors allege millions of dollars meant to reimburse meals for children in need during the COVID-19 pandemic instead enriched participants. As of the end of 2022, 50 people had been charged with crimes ranging from wire fraud to federal programs bribery and money laundering. In March of 2023, an additional ten were charged. (Ages are from time of charges.)