U.S. Bancorp will not have to endure stricter and more costly financial regulations as a result of its acquisition of MUFG Union Bank, a boon after months of preparation for the elevated requirements.

This week, the Federal Reserve notified the nation's fifth-largest bank it can retain its Category III status — banks with under $700 billion in assets — since the Minneapolis-based institution has taken actions to reduce its assets and risk profile while also strengthening its capital position.

As of Sept. 30, U.S. Bancorp had $667 billion in assets on its balance sheet. The $8 million acquisition of the West Coast's MUFG Union Bank closed last year and could have pushed U.S. Bancorp into Category II territory, had it not worked to remain under the cap.

"Importantly, this is going to provide us additional time and flexibility to meet those new regulatory requirements and to do so on the same timeframe as our Category III peers," John Stern, the company's chief financial officer, told analysts on a call Wednesday morning. "And additionally, we think it's going to reduce the downside risk, given a challenging rate environment."

Financial analysts welcomed the news and peppered executives with questions about the changes on a conference call Wednesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Still, the bank's net income for the quarter declined by 16% compared to a year ago to $1.5 billion, partly because of $213 million in merger and integration costs as well as an increase in its provision for credit losses because of the uncertain economic environment.

When adjusted for some of those one-time charges, the bank posted earnings per share of $1.05, a few cents higher than what analysts expected.

Total revenue in the quarter rose 11% from a year ago to $7 billion, driven in part by higher interest rates. U.S. Bancorp stock was down a little more than 3% as of Wednesday morning.