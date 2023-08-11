Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The hunt for a new name for Vista Outdoor's sporting products group including its Federal ammunition plant in Anoka is over.

When Anoka-based Vista splits into two companies, it will be called the Kinetic Group, with a ticker symbol of HUNT.

Jason Vanderbrink, the head of the Sporting Products segment and who will be president and CEO of The Kinetic Group, announced the new name and logo to employees Thursday at the CCI-Speer ammunition plant in Lewiston, Idaho.

"The performance of our products is so often measured in energy on target, " Vanderbink said in a news release. "Kinetic energy is the force behind our world-class brands and exhibits the spirit of the 4,500 American workers who represent our company."

In May 2022, Vista Outdoor announced it would split its sporting products — which includes ammunition brands Federal, Remington, CCI and Speer — and its outdoor products brands into two standalone public companies.

Gary McArthur will continue as interim CEO of Vista Outdoor until the completion of the spinoff is completed by the end of the year.

The outdoor products segment business hasn't announced its new name, but in July it did name Eric Nyman to be its CEO. The business will including approximately 34 brands including Bell and Giro bike helmets, Camp Chef outdoor cooking products, Simms Fishing products and apparel and Foresight Sports golf products.

The Kinetic Group is expected to remain headquartered in Anoka, but the outdoor products business will likely move to Bozeman, Mont.

Vista divested its Savage Arms and Stevens Arms gun-making businesses in 2019 and after the split Kinetic Group will become standalone, ammunition-only company for the first time since the mid-1980s.

Federal Ammunition opened its doors in Anoka on April 27, 1922. Since the mid-1980s, it has been a subsidiary, division or segment of larger parent companies including Pentair, Federal-Hoffman and Alliant Techsystems, among others.

While Kinetic Group will be the corporate name, the ammunition will continue to be sold under the brand names that customers have known for years, including Federal.