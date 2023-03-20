Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

An 80-year-old man was fatally struck by a motorist early Monday while walking across Hwy. 5 in Eden Prairie.

Police later identified the man as John Thomas Nordeen, of Eden Prairie. Nordeen was in a crosswalk but was crossing against the traffic light when he was hit in the eastbound lanes near Eden Prairie Road just after 7 a.m., the State Patrol said.

The driver, a 59-year-old from Eden Prairie, was not injured, and alcohol was not involved, the State Patrol said.

Authorities closed the eastbound lanes for about two hours as they investigated the crash. The road reopened just after 9 a.m.

No other information was immediately released.