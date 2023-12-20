Minnesota has a new design for its state flag. That doesn't mean the debate is going to stop.

The commission tasked with redesigning the state's emblems still has to dot the i's and cross the t's on its work, and Republican legislators upset about the flag redesign process plan to make it an issue in the next legislative session.

For those who like the state's brand new flag design — an abstract shape of the state with a North Star and light blue to represent water — it's going to be available for purchase before it starts flying atop government buildings.

Here's what you need to know about what comes next:

Is the redesign commission done with its work?

Not quite. The State Emblems Redesign Commission adopted the final flag design Tuesday and the seal last week, but it still needs submit its final report to the Legislature by Jan. 1. That report will include the designs, commission members' rationale behind them and any other recommendations they might have. Members plan to meet next week to compile their report.

Does the Legislature have to approve the flag?

When the DFL-led Legislature created the 13-member commission last session, they intentionally didn't create an easy escape hatch option on the new flag over concerns about throwing it into the political process. The way the law is written, the flag will start flying without an up-or-down vote from lawmakers.

Now, the Legislature created the commission that came up with the flag, so lawmakers could undo the panel and nullify the report it submits, but that's not an easy option and would need buy-in from the governor.

Will the public get to vote on the design?

Not the way the law is currently written, but Rep. Bjorn Olson and Sen. Steve Drazkowski — two Republican nonvoting members of the commission — said they are going to introduce a bill next session to put the final flag design up for a vote from the public. They said they were frustrated with how quickly the emblems were redesigned and felt the public was silenced through the process.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, who is a member of the commission, warned that move likely isn't allowed under Minnesota's Constitution because it's not a referendum state. Their legislation is not likely to get backing from the DFL-led House and Senate.

Can I buy the new state flag yet?

Flags For Good, a company run by designers, has already opened up pre-orders on stickers and three different sizes of Minnesota's new flag design. Grant MacArther, a contractor with Herold Flags in Rochester, said it will be at least a month before the flags will start appearing in the shop because they'll have to do a custom design until they're more widely flown in the public.

What about my favorite rejected flag design submitted to the commission?

When the public submitted more than 2,600 new flag and seal designs to the commission in October, those images immediately became property of the state of Minnesota. Some designers and fans of the rejected flags now want the option to sell alternative flag concepts to the public. The commission has consulted with the Attorney General and is likely to recommend releasing rights to those designs so they can go back into the public domain.

When will we see the new flag flying?

It will start flying atop government buildings on Statehood Day, which is May 11.

What happens with the old state flag and seal?

While the old design will be removed from public buildings next year, some Minnesotans have said they plan to fly the longstanding state flag in protest.