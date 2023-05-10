If you build it, will they come?

Brick Burger, an immersive Lego-inspired restaurant pop-up, will be in Minneapolis Dec. 9-10 and promises the "ultimate burger adventure."

The menu features a selection of inventive burgers: "Whether you're in the mood for a juicy beef patty, a crispy chicken fillet or a hearty veggie option, each burger is a work of art, bursting with flavor and personality," according to a statement from Brick Burger.

But flavor and personality come at a price. Tickets are $47 each, and include an entree and a beverage (soft drink, beer or wine). With fees, dinner for two will run about $100. There are several seatings over the two days; the first starts at 11 a.m., the last at 8 p.m.

Brick Burger encourages playing with your food — and just playing. Expect colorful brick walls, Lego-themed furniture, brick building stations and brick-building competitions. Tickets are available now at bit.ly/3nTWSdU.

A less kid-friendly but equally playful pop-up — Karen's Diner on Tour — is also headed this way. With instructions to sit down and shut up (and a profanity-laced release heralding its arrival), this experience caters to those who like a side of attitude with their burger and fries.

On Oct. 14-15, diners will find "plenty of sass, great food and a hefty sprinkle of bad attitude" at the Minneapolis pop-up. The menu and prices are similar to the Brick Burger pop-up: $47 for a burger or sandwich, fries and a drink. There also will be games and the full authentic Karen experience: "The food is great, the service ungrateful but your experience will be unforgettable."

For those not familiar, the term "Karen" is used to describe women who act overly entitled and demanding. If you want to be surrounded by a bunch of them, get your tickets at bit.ly/41qVRYC.

Karen's Diner is an Australian restaurant chain; its lone U.S. location is in St. Louis.