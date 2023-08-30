Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gophers vs. Nebraska

Huntington Bank Stadium

Kickoff: 7 p.m. | TV: Fox (Ch. 9) | Radio: 100.3 FM.

Tickets: This will be the Gophers football team's first sellout since the 2021 opener vs. Ohio State. The Stadium's capacity is 50,805.

Wardrobe note: The Gophers encourage fans to wear gold as part of a "Gold Out," though Nebraska fans will turn out in their usual red.

Pregame: Tailgate lots open at 2 p.m.

The Gopher Garden outside 3M Arena at Mariucci opens at 4 p.m., featuring music, beverages and giveaways.

At 4:15 p.m., the Ski-U-March begins, welcoming players to the stadium near Gate C. The Alumni Association begins its party at 5 p.m., outside McNamara Alumni Center.

Stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. with lower prices for food and beverage on the West Plaza. The Minnesota Marching Band takes the field at 6:40 p.m.

Food: Star Tribune beat writer Randy Johnson sampled the new food selections at the stadium and reports that the BBQ Burnt Ends Mac and Cheese stole the show with "its flavorful combination that didn't overpower.'' That's from the Cheese and Thank You stand (Section 109). He also gave thumps up to the Crispy Southern Chicken Sandwich at Goldy's Grill (Sections 105 and 131). For the extra adventurous, try the Strawberry Shortcake Nachos at Northern Taco (Section 110).

Key rule changes: The game clock used to stop for every first down in college football. But now, the clock won't stop for a first down until the final two minutes of each half. This shortened the time of game slightly for teams that opened last weekend. Also this season, one team cannot call consecutive timeouts as some coaches did to ice opposing kickers.

Broadcasts: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft will call the game for Fox. Mike Grimm, Darrell Thompson and Justin Gaard are back for KFAN (100.3-FM).