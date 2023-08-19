Family members of the man shot and killed by a Minnesota state trooper in July demanded a stronger response from authorities Friday, as they stated plans to file a civil suit in response.

Attorney Harry Daniels said at a news conference that a lawsuit would be brought forward "very soon" in the July 31 fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II along Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. He said the team of lawyers is considering both the individual officers' conduct and department practices for its scope.

"We're going to see if there's a culture, a practiced pattern where these officers are committing these acts," Daniels said outside the federal courthouse in Minneapolis.

Family members of Cobb restated their demand that trooper Ryan Londregan, who fired the fatal shot during what started as a traffic stop, be removed.

"Just let justice prevail, so I can lay my son peacefully to rest," said Cobb's father, Ricky Cobb Sr.

Bakari Sellers, another attorney for the family, said the family's legal team believes video of the incident "shows (Londregan) violating policy, we firmly believe he should not have had a weapon pulled that day."

Sellers began the press event by responding to an email from Londregan's attorney Chris Madel, who warned he would pursue civil claims for alleged defamation of his client.

"At the appropriate time, I intend to pursue civil claims for baseless and reckless statements that have injured my client," Madel wrote, adding that those claims include "interference with contract, defamation, etc."

Sellers objected to Madel's allegations.

"We're not here to defame anyone. The audacity to send a message as such is beneath the bar, but what we are here for is justice," Sellers said. "We want the officer to be held accountable."

Sellers added that "this family will not be bullied or disrespected."

Madel responded to a subsequent request for comment via email, writing that "nothing these 'lawyers' say surprises me. Greed makes people say ridiculous things." He declined to comment on the case further in a phone call.

Sellers called Madel's response unfortunate.

In a previous memo to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Madel wrote he remains confident that if prosecutors conduct an impartial review of the evidence they will conclude that Londregan and the troopers involved acted "not only properly, but heroically."

Family members took turns addressing the media through tears, discussing Cobb's love of his children, and that they don't believe he posed any threats to the officer who killed him.

Cobb, 33, was pulled over about 1:50 a.m. July 31 on Interstate 94 for driving without taillights. During the stop, troopers attempted to remove Cobb from the vehicle after learning that he was wanted for questioning in relation to an alleged felony-level violation of a standing domestic order for protection in Ramsey County.

From the passenger side, Londregan, a rookie trooper, drew and fired his handgun as Cobb's hand was near the gear shift.