The man shot to death in Otsego neighborhood over the weekend by sheriff's deputies was identified Monday by his family.

Jordyn Hansen, 21, was fatally wounded about 1 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 12300 block of NE. 72nd Court, said his aunt Sara Wroblewski.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said deputies shot Hansen during a confrontation and that he was armed with a knife.

The Sheriff's Office said in a statement that "reports indicated a man was having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself."

Deputies spoke to Hensen upon arriving at the scene, and he agreed to go to the hospital for an evaluation. However, the statement continued, he ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife before an ambulance could arrive.

"He fled the home and ran into the neighborhood," the statement read. "Squads set up a perimeter and requested additional support from the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter."

The statement said Hansen confronted deputies a short time later in a neighboring backyard, where two deputies attempted to stun him with a Taser as he threatened them with the knife. The two deputies then shot the man.

Hansen was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The deputies have been placed on standard administrative leave.

