The Twin Cities offers the best option for vibrant fall colors in Minnesota this week, though what's remaining of the annual display may be gone soon with rain and wind predicted over the next few days.

Yellow is dominant across the landscape right now, as aspen, poplar and birch trees are in full glory, according to the Department of Natural Resources' Fall Color Finder. It's also common to see oak trees adorned with brown and rust-colored leaves in the metro.

In central and northern Minnesota, keep an eye out for tamarack trees, common in swamps and bogs, said Sara Berhow, public relations supervisor for the DNR's Parks and Trails Division.

These tamaracks, Minnesota's only native deciduous conifer tree, turn bright yellow in the fall before shedding their needles, said Berhow who saw many "beautiful tamarack trees on my drive to Itasca State Park" Wednesday morning.

Where to catch best fall colors this weekend?

Head to Fort Snelling, Afton or William O'Brien state parks to catch what's remaining of fall colors. There are also some great state trails options around the Twin Cities, such as the Minnesota Valley State Trail and the Gateway State Trail, which stretches from St. Paul to Stillwater. These state trails are ideal for hiking or biking.

For people using strollers or wheelchairs, a paved segment through Chaska and Shakopee and another in Bloomington are good options to watch the changing fall colors, according to the DNR.

If it's too rainy for a walk, take a drive to enjoy the end of the fall colors season.