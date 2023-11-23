Explorers checking out a cave near the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul Wednesday night stumbled across a dead body.

St. Paul firefighters and paramedics responded to the cave near Eagle Parkway and Exchange Street South and confirmed the person was dead, according to a news release. An advanced technical team from the St. Paul Fire Department was called in to hoist the victim from the cave in what ended up being a more than two-hour recovery effort.

No additional details about the person were disclosed, including the person's gender, age or cause of death. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner and St. Paul Police are investigating the case.