Thursday, Sept. 14

1. Eric Clapton: The guitar god, 78, hasn't performed in the Twin Cities since 2009, with Steve Winwood, his mate from their Blind Faith days. In 2013, Clapton was diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy, which causes tingling in his limbs. However, he has undertaken short tours since then nearly every other year, and he delivered his 20th solo album, "I Still Do," in 2016 (with a Christmas album arriving two years later). His most recent recordings have been anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown singles, "Stand and Deliver" (with Van Morrison) and "This Has Gotta Stop." Clapton was sidelined with COVID-19 in 2022. This fall, the only three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer (Yardbirds, Cream, solo) is doing a brief five-city tour that coincides with his seventh all-star Crossroads Guitar Festival set for Sept. 23-24 in Los Angeles. Jimmie Vaughan opens. (7:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $46 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Hip London jazz man Alabaster DePlume, a saxophonist, composer and activist, brings his trio to town for an evening of healing and connection (8 p.m. Walker Art Center, $20); country singer Jameson Rodgers, who hoisted "Cold Beer Calling My Name" with Luke Combs, is still touring behind his presciently titled 2021 album "Bet You're From a Small Town" (6 p.m. outdoors at Buck Hill, $30-$125).

Friday, Sept. 15

2. 50 Cent: Between his hit Starz TV show "Power" and his champagne, cognac and clothing lines, the New York rapper doubly known as Curtis Jackson can't be blamed for calling it a wrap on his touring career. The Dr. Dre and Eminem protégé hit it big 20 years ago with his album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" and its hit single "In Da Club," an anniversary he's celebrating in conjunction with the farewell atmosphere on his so-called Final Lap Tour. His ever-riotous peer and pal Busta Rhymes helps guarantee a good time as an opener alongside 50's "Birthday Sex" collaborator Jeremih. (7 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $45-$400, ticketmaster.com)

3. Bully: Four albums into an eight-year recording career, Twin Cities native Alicia Bognanno has established herself as one of rock's most consistent and thrilling bandleaders of the modern era. The Rosemount native and her Nashville-based quartet kicked it up another notch on this year's loud and harrowing Sub Pop release, "Lucky for You," featuring classic, sometimes topical, Nirvana/Breeders-style fuzz-rock and a bona-fide pop gem in the Soccer Mommy collaboration "Lose You." Bognanno's headlining debut in her hometown Mainroom follows opening gigs there with Courtney Barnett and Best Coast. Psychedelic Kentucky trio Wombo opens this one. (9 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, axs.com)

4. St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: After a summer off, the SPCO reunites to open its season — sort of. In the adventurously fun spirit of conductor and artistic partner Richard Egarr, the orchestra will go all antiphonal within the Ordway Concert Hall, splitting into groups to serenade the audience in a kind of classical "Sensurround." After works from the Renaissance (Andrea Gabrieli), baroque era (Antonio Vivaldi) and a 20th-century take on baroque by Michael Tippett, the musicians will gather onstage for Beethoven's Second Symphony. And in case you're not up for late nights: SPCO evening concerts will start at 7 p.m. this season. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., 345 Washington St., St. Paul, free-$55, thespco.org)

Also: After having a ton of fun at Utepils Brewing last summer, Southern rock revivalists the Drive-by Truckers could have even more of a blast playing on the ski slopes for the Buck Concert Series' twang-rock trifecta with American Aquarium and the Gear Daddies (6 p.m., Buck Hill, $30-$125); like his younger cousin Trombone Shorty, Glen David Andrews is a trombone-blowing, New Orleans showman who always brings the funky NOLA party (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$45); prog-rock metal faves Coheed and Cambria are still going strong with their new album "Vaxis: Act II" and openers Deafheaven (7:30 p.m. Palace Theatre, $40 & up); Canadian blues and folk picker Ray Bonneville pairs up with local blues stalwarts Corey Medina & Brothers (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $22-$27); ultra-charming indie-pop stars Bad Bad Hats and rowdy band of brothers the Shackletons head up Night 1 of Forgotten Star Brewery's Oktoberfest bash with McNasty Brass Band (4:30-11 p.m., free).

Saturday, Sept. 16

5. Parliament Funkadelic: This should really be billed as George Clinton's farewell tour. At 82, the legendary funk innovator will tear the roof off the sucker on one last go-around. In the '70s and '80s, he landed the Mothership and taught the world how to funk with "Atomic Dog," "Get Off Your Ass and Jam," "One Nation Under a Groove" and other jams. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer produced the Red Hot Chili Peppers, did a dance with Prince on Paisley Park Records (and appeared in the Purple One's film "Graffiti Bridge"), saw his music sampled by numerous rappers and collaborated with everyone from Snoop Dogg to Kendrick Lamar. Joining P-Funk for this tour is revered New Orleans bassist George Porter Jr. of the Meters as well as some of Clinton's grandchildren and Gary "Diaper Man" Shider's son. (7 p.m. Uptown Theater, 2900 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

6. Trampled by Turtles: Minnesota's ever-rolling acoustic roots pickers have marked their 20th anniversary in 2023 with one of their most bustling years ever on the road, serving as opening act for the red-hot Zach Bryan and the godly Willie Nelson around lots of festival dates and their sold-out Bayfront Festival Park gig. That latter one was their only home-state gig of the year until this return to Minnesota's biggest amphitheater, where they played with Wilco in 2021 to great results. After scheduled opener Caamp canceled all its tour dates last week, two great roots-rock acts quickly stepped in, Shakey Graves and Deer Tick. (7 p.m. Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch, $40-$80, ticketmaster.com)

Also: It's been three years since the Mavericks released the excellent "En Espanol" but it's always a thrill to witness America's best dance band in concert (8 p.m. State Theatre, $53-$93); after abruptly cancelling a month of shows in the spring due to surgery for a "serious medical" condition, "Bad to the Bone" guitar warrior George Thorogood is back on tour (6 p.m. outdoors at Buck Hill, $50-$150); St. Paul's wild funk-rock wizard Mayda is celebrating the release of her latest album, "Infected," with Diane (8 p.m., Hook & Ladder Theater, $15); Nigerian transplant Obi Original blends Afrobeat, hip-hop and R&B influences on his new EP, "Original Composition," which he's touting with his band the Black Atlantics (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, $20); the fifth annual Livin Music Fest, which raises money to address mental health, will feature Diamond Rio (8 p.m. ERX Motor Park, Elk River, livinfoundation.org); two Twin Cities theater vets — storyteller extraordinaire Kevin Kling and Victor Zupanc, longtime music director at Children's Theater — team up for an autumn-themed program (8 p.m. Belvedere tent at Crooners, $20-$30); Minnesota native Andrew Walesch has Frank Sinatra under his skin as he'll demonstrate with his orchestra (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35-$40); spitfire Elle King, who is equally at home in rock ("Ex's and Oh's") and country ("Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)"), joins country-rock holdovers .38 Special at the Bend in the River Festival (3 p.m. Blakeslee Field, Mankato, $48-$58); Night 2 of Forgotten Star Brewery's Oktoberfest party features Bluehound, the Orange Goodness, Honeybutter, Al Church and more (11 a.m.-11 p.m., free); a nonmusical event for music lovers, this month's Twin Cities Record Show features album-cover artists Margo Nahas and Jay Vigon, known from "1984" and "Purple Rain," respectively (noon-4 p.m., Minneapolis Cider Co.).

Sunday, Sept. 17

7. Queens of the Stone Age: Josh Homme has been through the wringer in his personal life in the five-year lull between QOTSA albums, with a high-profile divorce and rehab. But all indicators are that he and his desert-baked hard-rock ensemble are firing on all cylinders again. Their new record, "In Times New Roman…," strips away the studio polish of recent LPs and harks back to the mighty 2002 classic, "Songs for the Death." There are a couple high-impact openers on this tour, too: Swedish punk band Viagra boys and Savages singer Jehnny Beth. (7 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., all ages, $57, ticketmaster.com)

8. Pipedreams' 40th Anniversary: Back in 1982, Minnesota Public Radio host Michael Barone convinced his bosses that there was an audience for a show full of organ music. Now the weekly American Public Media program featuring music for "the king of instruments" can be heard in 33 states. To celebrate 40 years, a free concert of organ music will be presented with an orchestra led by William Eddins and the keys, pedals and stops commandeered by Aaron David Miller, Brenda Sevcik, Stephen Self and Barone himself. (2 p.m. Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Drive, Arden Hills, free, but reservations required, mprevents.org)

Also: J2B2 is a bluegrass supergroup led by John Jorgenson, who has played with Elton John and Desert Rose Band; Herb Pedersen (Dillards, Old and In the Way, Desert Rose Band); Mark Fain (Ricky Skaggs, the Chicks), and Patrick Sauber (Peter Rowan, Laurie Lewis) (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$45); after finally returning to the stage locally at the Minnesota State Fair, local punk heroes Dillinger Four are already playing again to head up a cancer-fund benefit for scenester Rob Tossava, also featuring the Virgin Whores, Vacant, Fret Rattles and Goo Goo Mucks (4 p.m. Uptown VFW, all ages, $20-$25); Twin Cities neo-soul singer/songwriter Mayyadda heads up a benefit for the Southside Family Nurturing Center (11 a.m.-3 p.m., Hook & Ladder Theater, $25); "Send the Pain Below" metal vets Chevelle bounced back a couple years ago with "Self Destructor" (6 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino, $59 and up).

Monday, Sept. 18

9. Liv Warfield: One of the Purple One's proteges, she hasn't released a new album since the Prince-produced "The Unexpected" in 2014. This Friday, she'll issue "The Edge," promising to put more rock into her funk. The title track, which dropped this summer, has plenty of fuzzed-out guitar by Ryan Waters and a prog-rock bridge. The record includes covers of "Another Day in Paradise" and "Chess." After many sweaty, soulful and exhilarating performances at Paisley Park and the Dakota, Warfield and her band move over to the Fine Line. (8 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$40, axs.com)

Also: After a decade-long hiatus, cool and intense New York City rockers the Walkmen of "The Rat" fame have reunited for a fall tour, and they aren't saying if the shows will go on after this round (8 p.m. First Avenue, $35); John Rzeznik and Goo Goo Dolls are on tour touting their 2022 disc "Chaos in Bloom" along with L.A. partiers Fitz & the Tantrums, who also have a 2022 record, "Let Yourself Free" (7:30 p.m. Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Mankato, $43 and up); jazz chanteuse Tatiana Eva-Marie offers intimate piano and vocal treatments of standards on her new album "Two at the Most," but she promises to bring some Francophile swing with her Avalon Jazz Band (7 p.m. Dakota, $30-$35).

Tuesday, Sept. 19

10. Herb Alpert: Not only is he the "A" in A&M Records but the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was a hitmaker with the Tijuana Brass ("Lonely Bull," "A Taste of Honey") and even in collaboration with A&M artist Janet Jackson ("Diamonds"). The Los Angeles trumpeter is the only artist to land at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as both a vocalist ("This Guy's in Love with You", 1968) and an instrumentalist ("Rise," 1979). He's touring once again with his wife Lani Hall, best known as the vocalist of Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66 behind "The Fool on the Hill." (7:30 p.m. Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $45-$75, ordway.org)

Also: Elegant Swedish folk-rocker Kristian Matsson, aka Tallest Man on Earth, is back in the Upper Midwest touting his new album for Anti- Records, "Henry St.," produced by Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $35-$70); Utah screamo faves the Used are preaching "Toxic Positivity" on their tour with Sleeping With Sirens (7 p.m. the Fillmore, $50); Japanese American noise-rock troublemakers Peelander-Z are celebrating their 25th year of mayhem (8 p.m. Turf Club, $18).

Wednesday, Sept. 20

The Disco Biscuits, who for nearly three decades have been purveying their jam-band brand of trans-fusion, are touring behind this year's "Shocked" (8 p.m. First Avenue, $35); since moving to New York from his native Cuba, percussionist and bandleader Pedrito Martinez has worked with a range of jazz figures (Wynton Marsalis, Cassandra Wilson, Ruben Blades) and rock stars (Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Eric Clapton) (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$40); Michael Gira's loud and influential New York experimentalist band Swans is making a rare tour stop in the Midwest touting its 16th album, "The Beggar" (8 p.m. Fine Line, $35).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.