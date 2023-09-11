While voicing strong support for its previously scheduled opener, Trampled by Turtles has turned Saturday's home-turf gig at Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater into a mini-Americana music festival of sorts with the addition of two beloved twang-rock acts to the lineup.

Shakey Graves and Deer Tick were booked on only a few days' notice to replace Caamp at Saturday's outdoor concert near Red Wing. That's after Caamp canceled all its remaining shows for 2023, as frontman Taylor Meier cited both physical and mental health needs on the band's social-media feeds.

"In the past few months, I have experienced some untimely knocks to my health, and the mental side of things isn't where it needs to be," Meier wrote. "I am not well enough to give you my best. The band and team are in full support, we need some rest. I hope you can forgive this, as we have canceled hardly any shows in our 8 touring years."

The Trampled and Caamp camps have shared the stage often in recent years, including repeat nights at Red Rocks Amphitheater, but never in the Twin Cities.

In announcing the replacement acts, Trampled by Turtles posted, "Sending our [love] to our friends Taylor + @Caamp as they take some time to get right. We're happy they knew when to take that time and we can't wait to hang with them again soon!"

Shakey Graves, aka rootsy Austin rocker Alejandro Rose-Garcia, has shared the stage with Trampled in Minnesota before: His first big gig in the Twin Cities was at the bluegrassy sextet's Festival Palomino at Canterbury Park in 2015. This past summer he packed Bauhaus Brewing's Sparkyard Sound Series with Lucius previewing his new album, "Movie of the Week" — which comes out Friday.

Rhode Island's Deer Tick, led by Westerberg-channeling singer/songwriter John McCauley, also has a new album to promote titled "Emotional Contracts," which was produced by Flaming Lips collaborator and one-time Low producer Dave Fridmann.

Only a limited assortment of tickets remain for Saturday's gig at the 16,000-capacity amphitheater, which is only Trampled's second Minnesota date of 2023 following its sold-out show at Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park in July. The all-acoustic band played the casino amphitheater once before with Wilco in 2021. Trampled has been touring off and on throughout 2023, including many dates serving as openers for red-hot country singer Zach Bryan on his consistently sold-out arena tour.