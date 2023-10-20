WASHINGTON - Minnesota Republican Rep. Tom Emmer has started making calls about seeking the speakership, a source close to him confirmed to the Star Tribune.

The move comes amid severe turmoil for House Republicans.

But Emmer is already getting a major boost from former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has endorsed the Minnesotan in the race.

"He is the right person for the job. He can unite the conference," McCarthy said in a statement. "He understands the dynamics of the conference. He also understands what it takes to win and keep a majority."

McCarthy's endorsement and Emmer's push in the race were first reported by Punchbowl News.

Emmer, who was chairman of the House Republicans' campaign arm for two cycles and is now the majority whip, would have to overcome stark divides among his fellow Republicans. Those intraparty troubles have already resulted in the removal of one House speaker and torpedoed the campaigns of two would be successors.

McCarthy was removed from the speakership in a historic ouster on Oct. 3 when a small group of Republicans went against most members of their party. The narrow Republican majority in the House has been a chaotic mess since.

Republicans first nominated House Majority Leader Steve Scalise to become the next speaker, only for him to withdraw his bid before trying to win on the House floor due to a lack of support needed to win.

Republicans followed that up by picking a more hard-right nominee, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. Jordan tried and failed three times to win the speakership on the House floor.

Now that Jordan has abandoned his bid, Emmer and other ambitious Republicans can try to become the next leader of the divided and thin Republican majority. This latest round of the speaker's race could become crowded and Oklahoma GOP Rep. Kevin Hern has already announced he is running.

Emmer has built broad goodwill with his own party. But it's been difficult to measure whether the Minnesotan's tenure as whip so has been successful given the tumultuous nature of the Republican conference.

The party has fallen apart on a surprising number of procedural votes, which the majority is typically able to carry on its own. But Emmer has also helped pass key pieces of conservative legislation, as well as gotten behind important bipartisan deals to avoid a debt ceiling disaster and a different law to keep the federal government funded into November.

"I think he's done a great job," Kentucky GOP Rep. James Comer said earlier this month about Emmer's work as whip. "It's a tough job. It's very difficult to get to 218, and I think he's got the right disposition."

Earlier this month, Emmer appeared primed to run for majority leader when Scalise was attempting to become speaker after McCarthy was removed. Scalise's failure to win blocked that path, but may lead to Emmer winning an even bigger, and more challenging, promotion.

Before Jordan dropped his speaker bid, North Carolina Republican Rep. Greg Murphy noted that some of the criticism that hurt Scalise's speaker effort could be a challenge for Emmer as well.

"I think some of the people who have said, well, we don't want the whole thing moving up from leadership would have the same argument about Tom," Murphy said, adding. "I think he's capable."