WASHINGTON - Minnesota Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber is sticking with his opposition to his party's speaker nominee.

Stauber on Friday once again went against most of his fellow House Republicans in voting against Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker as the Ohio lawmaker failed to become speaker in the third round of voting.

"The Congressman believes we need a Speaker as soon as possible, but this third vote makes it more evident that Chairman Jordan cannot get to 217," Kelsey Emmer, a spokesperson for Stauber, said in a text message.

The opposition from Stauber, who is typically a reliable vote for Republican leadership, underscores the dire situation the GOP is finding itself in as it tries and fails to end the freeze that has consumed the chamber for more than two weeks.

"The Congressman believes that Mr. Jordan does an excellent job as Judiciary Chairman and should continue his great work there on behalf of the American people," Stauber's spokesperson said in her text message. "It's time for Mr. Jordan to do the right thing for the Congress and the Country, and step aside, so we can finally elect a Speaker."

Stauber is the only Minnesotan to break from his party on the public votes for speaker at any point this year. Minnesota's three other congressional Republicans have voted for Jordan in all three rounds this week, while the state's four House Democrats have all backed their party leader.

"We should not leave town until we deliver on our constitutional duty and elect a Speaker," GOP House Majority Whip Tom Emmer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday morning before the latest vote. "Americans are counting on us. Let's get it done."

In the first round of public speaker voting on Tuesday, Stauber backed Jordan. His office had been mum however about where Stauber stood on the speaker's race beforehand, whereas Minnesota's other congressional Republicans had made some level of public support for Jordan clear.

But on Wednesday, Stauber was among 22 Republicans voting against Jordan. Stauber instead opted for Arkansas GOP Rep. Bruce Westerman in what amounted to a protest vote since Westerman isn't running for speaker.

"I'm humbled that he would do that," Westerman said Thursday.

Stauber went ahead and voted for Westerman again on Friday, making the Minnesotan one of 25 Republicans to vote against Jordan in the third round.