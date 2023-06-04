Two-time All-Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso was on Minnesota United's gameday roster Saturday against Toronto FC and was available to play for the first time this season as a substitute off the bench.

He has missed the team's first 15 regular-season games and its 5-6-4 start after a four-month holdout and MLS suspension. He returned to Minnesota a month ago and has been working to get into game shape since then.

Loons coach Adrian Heath has praised Reynoso's work ethic since his return from an absence that the team has called personal matters back home in Argentina.

Heath was set to start recently acquired South Korean striker Sang Bin Jeong out front with attacking midfielders Joseph Rosales, Franco Fragapane playing Reynoso's "No. 10" position and Bongokuhle Hlongwane behind him on Saturday night.

Captain Wil Trapp and Hassani Dotson were set to start in the central midfield ahead of DJ Tayler, Michael Boxall, Miguel Tapias and Zarek Valentin for injured Kemar Lawrence on the backline with Dayne St. Clair again in goal.

"I've played against him now for three years," Valentin said of Reynoso. "He's one of these guys that has this unique ability to pretty much play the ball at the right pace, at the right height and anywhere across the field. Not everyone has that. It's great to have him back. He's worked to get back and help us out and I know that he's excited to go out there whenever he's called upon and be with the boys.

"He's excited to get out there, you know, hear the fans, score some goals and give his all to help our team get to the goals we want to get to."

When asked about Reynoso's current conditioning, Valentin said, "It's getting there, trust me. We played a little small-sided game last week and he's hitting passes between my legs, through passes to other guys who have one-touch finishes. To anyone in and around the business, that's not easy and only a certain amount of guys can even see that pass.

"He did in once in training and I'm thinking, `I'm happy this guy's on my team now and I don't have to against him very much anymore. He's getting there. It takes time."