Elk River native Emma Bates finished second in the women's competition at Sunday's Chicago Marathon, running a personal-best time of two hours, 24 minutes, 20 seconds to record the top finish by an American.

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya won the race in 2:22:31, with American Sara Hall third in 2:27:19. Bates' time made her the ninth-fastest U.S. woman of all time in the marathon. She earned her first top-three placing in a World Marathon Major race, and her finish was the best by a U.S. woman in the Chicago Marathon since 2010.

Sunday's race marked the first time since 1994 that two American women reached the podium in Chicago.

Seifu Tura of Ethiopia won the men's race in 2:06:12. American Galen Rupp was second in 2:06:35.

Aaron Pike of Park Rapids placed third in the men's wheelchair race in 1:29:28, earning his first top-three finish at the Chicago Marathon.

Around 35,000 runners competed in Sunday's 26.2-mile event. Organizers canceled last year's race due to health concerns for runners, spectators and volunteers. Registered participants had to provide either proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results.