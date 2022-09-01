NEW YORK — The New York Mets beat the Dodgers 2-1 Wednesday night in a thilliong game. But the real show was the sideshow when Mets closer Edwin Diaz entered the game in the ninth inning — and the musician who performs his entry music showed up at the stadium to play it.

Enter Diaz Enter Timmy Trumpet.

The Australian-born musician was at the ballpark with trumpet in hand for the second consecutive night to accompany Díaz's appearance with a live version of his song "Narco," which has become wildly popular as the reliever's entrance tune during a dominant season.

Díaz didn't get into Tuesday night's 4-3 loss, so Trumpet was relegated to a more muted version of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch as fans sang along.

But he came back Wednesday and this time, the buzzing crowd of 41,799 got what it was waiting for.

As fans rose from their seats in anticipation, Trumpet emerged from under the stands on the third base side wearing Díaz's No. 39 on a black Mets shirt and blared the familiar "Narco" notes to roars from the crowd as the All-Star closer jogged in from the bullpen.

"I tried to look up a little bit when I was running to see what was the reaction of the fans," Díaz said. "It was pretty fun. I can feel the vibe from the fans. It was really exciting. ... Everybody was getting into it."

New York mascots Mr. and Mrs. Met danced and played along with their toy trumpets, too, before Díaz made quick work of the 2-3-4 hitters in the Dodgers' powerful lineup for his 29th save in 32 chances.