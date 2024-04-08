Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

The most memorable and potentially most meaningful season in the history of women's sports ended Sunday with South Carolina State's NCAA win over Iowa, 87-75. A series of games that made history on multiple levels, it will be remembered for the quality of play and the ascension of star players as well as the class, poise and sportsmanship of competitors who elevated women's collegiate sports to a new high.

It's been an inspirational time for young athletes who follow and look up to college players. And for the most part, the women have been worthy role models who emphasize unselfish teamwork and respect for their competition. This year also demonstrated how women's sports can attract fans and why the athletes deserve a level of resources and attention that's closer to what men receive.

South Carolina won it all despite losing all of the team's starters from last year. They also became the 10th Division I women's basketball team (38-0) to be undefeated for an entire season.

Minnesota's own Tessa Johnson, a freshman, was a standout for South Carolina and the team's high scorer in the championship game. Johnson played high school ball at St. Michael-Albertville and was this state's top recruit. While in high school, she sat out her sophomore year because of a broken leg but battled her way back to outstanding play that led to being recruited by South Carolina.

The season's brightest star, however, was University of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who broke the season scoring record for both men's and women's college basketball. Her stellar play made her a household name and helped attract thousands of new fans to arenas and TV broadcasts.

Also in the category of becoming well known for all the right reasons was Minnesota's Paige "Buckets" Bueckers. The former Hopkins High School star, who was rated the No. 1 recruit in her class by ESPN, helped lead Connecticut to its 2024 finals appearance.

Yet it was Clark's run to a second straight NCAA final that helped turn the women's tournament into must-see-TV. Her performances set new television ratings records for women's college basketball; more than 12 million people watched Iowa beat Louisiana State University during the tournament.

Last Friday's Iowa vs. UConn ratings shattered previous records with 14.2 million viewers, a new high mark for a basketball game on ESPN — including men and women, college and professional — only to be eclipsed by Sunday's championship game total of 18.7 million.

While accepting and celebrating the champion's trophy, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, a Hall of Fame player before leading the Gamecocks to three titles, rightly praised her team for exceptional, team-first play.

And in a classy nod from the winner's podium, Staley acknowledged Clark's impact on women's sports and said, "I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport. She carried a heavy load for our sport. … You are one of the [greatests of all time] of our games and we appreciate you."

Looking ahead, dare we think about a future in which Minnesota's women stars follow in Lindsay Whalen's professional footsteps? One that would bring Bueckers and Johnson home to the Lynx? (We'd happily welcome Iowa's Clark, too.) We can dream, can't we? And as this women's basketball season demonstrated, dreams can come true.