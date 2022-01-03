Most Edina High School classes will be taught virtually for the next two days after pipes froze and burst, sending water into classrooms and hallways for an unknown amount of time.

School officials said the majority of students will be taught online on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the flooding in many classrooms and the noisy cleanup, according to an e-mail Monday to students, parents and staff. Learning will resume in person on Thursday.

The flooding was discovered Sunday during a routine check and staff determined an air damper did not close completely, allowing frigid air into the east side of the school, according to the e-mail. Custodians and a disaster recovery company are working to extract water, remove damaged walls, and dry carpets in many classrooms on all three floors on the east side of the building.

In-person classes for the school's education program will continue over the next two days at the high school. Classrooms for the program were not impacted by the excess water. After-school activities will also continue for students.