SunOpta has sold its sunflower seeds business for $16 million as the Eden Prairie-based food manufacturer continues to narrow its focus on plant-based milks and fruit products.

The business, which represents less than 10% of SunOpta's $886 million in revenue over the past 12 months, consists of hulling and roasting sunflower seeds at three facilities: Breckenridge and Crookston, Minn., and Grace City, N.D.

California-based private equity firm Pacific Avenue Capital Partners closed on the purchase on Tuesday and will rename the business Sunrich Products. No changes to employment or management are expected as a result of the sale, SunOpta said.

SunOpta CEO Joe Ennen said in a statement the divestiture is about "focusing on high-growth, high-return opportunities."

SunOpta has undertaken a significant reorganization in recent years, and it sunflower seeds business is a vestige of its former identity. Previously known as a commodities trader in the natural and organic food space, the company shed its global ingredients business two years ago, which accounted for nearly half its revenue — a dramatic step in its multiyear turnaround plan.

The company aims to double its plant-based business by 2025 and has invested heavily in the plant-based milk space to make that happen.

Last week SunOpta broke ground on a warehouse in Alexandria, Minn. to make more room for oat milk and other production at its plants in the area. A massive plant-based milk production facility in Texas is on track to open later this year.

The company said in a news release Thursday it will be "fully focused on offering a broad line of plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, rice, soy, coconut, hemp and other bases, as well as broths, teas, nutritional beverages and liquid and powder ingredients." SunOpta primarily manufactures for other companies — including store brands for major retailers — but has several of its own lines of plant-based milks, including West Life and Dream.

SunOpta will record a $16 million after-tax loss on the sale. More details are expected when quarterly results are announced next month.