Bandits sneaked an electronic tracking device onto a vehicle parked at the home of an Eden Prairie couple, waited until the coast was clear and stole a safe holding at least $500,000 worth of jewels and a stash of cash, according to police.

The theft from the couple in the jewelry business on Aug. 25 was possibly months in the making and has investigators on the hunt for the perpetrators and the stolen items, police said Wednesday.

While court records point to at least one of the suspected burglars by name, "we have not made any arrests," police spokeswoman Kari Knoll said. "The case is still active and under investigation."

Here's how the heist went down, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in Hennepin County District Court that asks permission to access email and phone data of the possible suspect:

The husband and wife, whose names are not included in the court filing, called police to report that a safe was missing from their attached garage, and that it contained $500,000 to $600,000 in jewels related to their business and $100,000 in cash.

They said they left their home near Hwy. 5 and Dell Road about noon in their minivan for lunch at a restaurant about a 15-minute drive away in Edina's 50th and France retail district.

When they left the restaurant, the couple saw they had a flat tire and took an Uber home. They arrived to see their home had been burglarized.

A neighbor's security video recorded two people arrive at the couple's home in a vehicle while they were away and crawl under an SUV outside the couple's home.

A police officer inspected the minivan at a tire store and saw that the tire had been slashed. The officer also located a magnetic GPS tracking device on the frame near the rear of the vehicle. The device, which requires a subscription for monitoring purposes, had two email accounts associated with it as well as a phone number with a New York City area code.

Information provided by the Land Sea Air Model 54 device to investigators revealed that the suspects in the burglary bought several of the devices and began using them on April 5, leaving police to believe that planning for the break-in could have started months ago.

A popular consumer website for automobile enthusiasts, motor1.com, reviewed this specific device and praised it for its compact design, ease in setting up and the creation of real-time tracking data.