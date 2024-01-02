Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

An Eden Prairie woman has been arrested on allegations she stole more than $1 million from an Edina business furnishings company where she worked and spent some of the money on high-end clothing and at resort hotels in Las Vegas and Miami.

The thefts spanned more than seven years and weren't detected until November, shortly before she was fired from SICO America Inc., according to a search warrant affidavit filed by police seeking court permission to search her financial records.

The 51-year-old woman was booked into the Hennepin County jail on Nov. 14 and released a day later pending possible charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

In all, the affidavit revealed, the company detected more than 300 charges on the card exceeding $1 million and stretching from May 2016 until October 2023 .

Under police questioning, the woman said "she has a problem with overspending, and this was a way for her to hide it from her husband," the affidavit read.

The woman's attorney, Bruce Rivers, said Tuesday that his client has no comment about the investigation.

According to the court filing:

Police took a report of suspected fraud in early November that was first detected when purchases were made on the woman's credit card but not entered in the expense reporting system.

SICO's top executives met with police about losses they tied to the woman, who had been with the company since 2012.

The investigation revealed that the woman's credit card was used last year to buy $63,000 in clothing from Alice + Olivia, a high-end clothier in Las Vegas.

Other unauthorized purchases on the credit card included $4,500 at the Cadillac Hotel and Beach Club in Miami and another $7,000 at the Cosmopolitan hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

Closer to home, the woman's credit card paid for an $8,100 bill at the Westin hotel in Edina.