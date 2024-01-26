The Eden Prairie City Council is thinking about building more city pickleball courts as the sport's boom shows no signs of slowing and residents clamor for more space to play.

The city already has four parks with dedicated pickleball courts, and four private pickleball gyms in city limits — to say nothing of the other parks and indoor pickleball clubs across the west metro. But the council is preparing to make a decision this spring on either renovating the courts at Miller Park to add dedicated pickleball courts, or building a city-owned pickleball gym.

The council heard a presentation this month laying out the possibilities. The outdoor courts could be renovated this summer for somewhere under $2 million, while building an indoor pickleball space would cost about $14 million and would not be finished until 2025. Either option would involve six courts just for pickleball, with the outdoor option having a tennis court and a basketball court, and the indoor option including two tennis courts.