An Eden Prairie-based biotechnology company specializing in bioengineering organs for transplant announced its impending sale Monday.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. will sell to Maryland-based United Therapeutics Corp. for $91 million, $3.25 per share. The fellow biotech company will pay an additional $1.75 per share, approximately $48 million, if Miromatrix meets certain targets.

Miromatrix's stock rocketed up 225% in pre-market trading after news of the sale broke. Miromatrix went public at $9 per share in June 2021 during a busy year for initial public offerings. Its stock has been trading considerably lower and closed at $1.04 per share on Friday.

Miromatrix has been working to create what it calls "bioengineered" pig livers and kidneys, which could potentially be for human transplantation. But the company does not yet have any approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

United Therapeutics produces treatments for pulmonary hypertension but has also been working toward developing manufactured organs.

"At United Therapeutics, we are determined to rectify the severe shortage of transplantable organs," said Martine Rothblatt, CEO of United Therapeutics, in a statement. "We expect that Miromatrix will help us in this mission, bringing a number of new approaches, highly skilled personnel and state of the art facilities as additional shots on goal to complement our existing organ-manufacturing programs."

Miromatrix remains a development-stage company. For 2022, it had a small amount of licensing revenue but reported a net loss of $30 million. United Therapeutics reported revenue of $1.9 billion for 2022.

The deal should close by the end of the year.

"This transaction provides our shareholders with a substantial premium and allows them to participate in the potential upside of our combination, while accelerating the development of our pipeline as we strive to make bioengineered organs a reality for the many patients in need," said Miromatrix CEO Jeff Ross in a statement.