Some gigs featuring Rebecca Arons:

Pop/rock concerts

Andrea Bocelli. The Eagles. Josh Groban. Hugh Jackman. Mannheim Steamroller. Idina Menzel. Ed Sheeran. Sigur Rós. The Who. Stevie Wonder. Weird Al Yankovic

Touring musicals

"The Book of Mormon." "Chicago." "Evita." "Jagged Little Pill." "The Lion King." "Les Misérables." "My Fair Lady." "The Phantom of the Opera." "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical." "Wicked"

Recordings

Jonatha Brooke. Dessa. Judith Hill. The Honeydogs. Michael Johnson. Minnesota Opera. Rita Ora. Regis Philbin. Prince. Cory Wong

Dance concerts

American Ballet Theatre. Ballet West. Joffrey Ballet. Houston Ballet. Les Grands Ballets Canadiens. Royal Winnipeg Ballet. Scottish Ballet. State Ballet of Georgia. Suzanne Farrell Ballet. World Ballet Series